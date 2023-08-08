Adani Ports, Coal India, Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will be reporting its results for the quarter ended June on Tuesday.

India's largest port operator is likely to post a net profit of Rs 2,026 crore and revenue of Rs 5,940.9 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Coal India Ltd. will also report its first-quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be Rs 35,148.1 crore, while consolidated net profit could touch Rs 6,277.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 42,560.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,981.6 crore, according to estimates.

Real estate major Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. is likely to post a revenue of Rs 2,182.9 crore and a net profit of Rs 138.6 crore for the quarter under review.

Siemens Ltd., Phoenix Mills Ltd., Oil India Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., EIH Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Data Patterns Ltd., Ircon International Ltd., Birla Corp., GE T&D Ltd., EPL Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Infibeam Avenues Ltd. and J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. will also report their results on Tuesday.

Other companies that will be announcing their financial results include Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., Ashiana Housing Ltd., Borosil Renewables Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Linde India Ltd., Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.