Adani Ports Closely Monitoring Situation In Israel
The company said it has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees and that all of them are safe.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said on Monday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Israel, and highlighted that the war with Hamas was concentrated in the south while the Haifa Port is located in the northern region.
"We have taken measures to ensure (the) safety of our employees and all of them are safe," an Adani Ports spokesperson said in a statement. "We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality."
Adani Ports said Haifa contributes only 3% of the total cargo volume of the company.
For the current financial year, it has guided Haifa cargo volume in the range of 10–12 million tonne and Adani Ports' total cargo volume guidance of 370–390 MT, according to the spokesperson.
In the first six months of the fiscal, Adani Ports' total cargo volume was around 203 MT, of which the share from Haifa was around 6 MT, it said. "We stay confident in APSEZs business performance."
Adani Ports' shares were trading 4.04% lower on the BSE as compared with a 0.72% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
