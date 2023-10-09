Adani Ports Closely Monitoring Situation In Israel

Adani Ports said Haifa contributes only 3% of the total cargo volume of the company.

For the current financial year, it has guided Haifa cargo volume in the range of 10–12 million tonne and Adani Ports' total cargo volume guidance of 370–390 MT, according to the spokesperson.

In the first six months of the fiscal, Adani Ports' total cargo volume was around 203 MT, of which the share from Haifa was around 6 MT, it said. "We stay confident in APSEZs business performance."

Adani Ports' shares were trading 4.04% lower on the BSE as compared with a 0.72% decline in the benchmark Sensex.