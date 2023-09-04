Adani Ports Cargo Volumes Rise 17% In August

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s monthly cargo volume surged in August, driven by growth in containers, and liquids and gas cargo.

The Adani Group company's total cargo volume rose 17% from a year ago to 34.2 million metric tonne in August, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This was because of 27.6% and 69% growth in containers, and liquids and gas cargo, respectively, the filing said.

Adani Ports' flagship facility in Mundra recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume at 15.32 million metric tonne. The port also handled its highest-ever count of 1,776 trains, including 1,532 container trains.

Between April and August of the current fiscal, the company handled 169.6 MMT of total cargo, implying a growth of 12% year-on-year.

The company's logistics business saw year-to-date rail volumes grow 24% against the year-ago period to 231,689 twenty-foot equivalent units. General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme volumes rose 42% to 7.37 MMT, the company said.