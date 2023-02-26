Adani Ports Cargo Volumes Cross 300 MMT In Just 329 Days
Adani group's transport utility in India, crossed 300 MMT of cargo handling on Feb. 23, in just 329 days.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani group's transport utility in India, crossed 300 MMT of cargo handling on Feb. 23, in just 329 days, surpassing its own record from last year of 354 days.
The company believes that their market leadership in container business has strengthened because of its strategic partnerships with the world’s largest shipping lines like Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A and French shipping group CMA-CGM.
“The improvement in cargo volumes is testimony to the faith that our customers have in us,” said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director. “It shows our commitment to using improved efficiencies and technological integrations to drive and achieve customer satisfaction. The APSEZ’s flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals by comfortable margins and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled, he added.
APSEZ said in a statement that through concession agreements with various government authorities, APSEZ has strategically built a string of ports (pearls) across the coastline of India along with ICDs (inland container depots) and warehouses, woven intricately with self-owned rakes, covering more than 70% of the hinterland.
The company has seen 4% growth y-o-y at its container terminals citing "efficient infrastructure." The engagement with container lines and delivery on commitments has led to more new services at APSEZ terminals which has raised volumes, it said.
Mundra And Other Ports:
Mundra Port shipped a record 1,501 fertiliser rakes in the current fiscal year with the total cargo dispatch of 4.8 MMT attributing the record figures to the port's "mechanized infrastructure and operational planning."
As per the press release, Mundra Port also registered a record RO-RO exports – an increase of 18% largely due to long-time customer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Mundra Port alone has handled 3,508 commercial vessels, hosting the country’s largest container vessel APL Raffles and the deepest draft container vessel MSC Washington, the press release stated.
Krishnapatnam Port has handled capesize vessel like MV NS HAIRUN that carried 165,100 MT of iron ore and departed the port waters with a departure draft of 17.75 m.
APSEZ has begun offering coastal coal export solutions to TANGEDCO through its Gangavaram Port. Similarly, it has been supporting the coastal coal movement to NTPC Khudgi by commencement of coastal coal handling at its Mormugao Terminal, according to the press release.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.