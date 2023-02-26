Adani Ports Cargo Volumes Cross 300 MMT In Just 329 Days

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani group's transport utility in India, crossed 300 MMT of cargo handling on Feb. 23, in just 329 days, surpassing its own record from last year of 354 days.

The company believes that their market leadership in container business has strengthened because of its strategic partnerships with the world’s largest shipping lines like Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A and French shipping group CMA-CGM.