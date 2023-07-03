ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Ports Cargo Handling Grows 11.5% To 101.4 MMT In April-June FY24
At 101.4 MMT, the cargo handling was 11.5% higher over April-June period of the preceding fiscal.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., on Monday said it has handled 101.4 million metric tonne of cargo during the first quarter of FY24.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., on Monday said it has handled 101.4 million metric tonne of cargo during the first quarter of FY24.
At 101.4 MMT, the cargo handling was 11.5% higher over April-June period of preceding fiscal, APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.
"Growth has been observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments—container over 19%, liquids and gas 8%, and dry bulk 7%," it said.
In June alone, APSEZ handled 32.8 MMT of cargo.
APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT