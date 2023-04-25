Adani Ports Bond Buyback To Reduce Debt, Refinancing Risks, Says S&P Global Ratings

The decision to buy back its bonds will see Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reduce its debt well before the notes mature in July 2024, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

After a board meeting on Monday, the ports operator announced plans to purchase an outstanding $650 million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes. The Adani Group company will pay $130 million, or Rs 1,065.28 crore, out of its cash reserves for the bonds in the first tranche of the buyback.