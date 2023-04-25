Adani Ports Bond Buyback To Reduce Debt, Refinancing Risks, Says S&P Global Ratings
The transaction, if accepted by investors, will facilitate Adani Ports' strategy to reduce refinancing risks, says S&P.
The decision to buy back its bonds will see Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. reduce its debt well before the notes mature in July 2024, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.
After a board meeting on Monday, the ports operator announced plans to purchase an outstanding $650 million of 3.375% senior unsecured notes. The Adani Group company will pay $130 million, or Rs 1,065.28 crore, out of its cash reserves for the bonds in the first tranche of the buyback.
The final buyback amount will depend on the company's liquidity position and market conditions, S&P Global said in a statement.
The ratings agency expects Adani Ports to have "sufficient cash balance to repay $130 million of the notes".
"The transaction, if accepted by investors, will facilitate Adani Ports' strategy to reduce refinancing risks," the statement read. "We believe it is an opportunistic exchange, reflecting the company's proactive management of upcoming debt maturities in advance."
S&P Global sees Adani Ports maintaining "adequate liquidity" over the 12 months ending March 31, 2024. The agency expects the company to be flexible with capital expenditure, estimated to be around Rs 6,000 crore, adjusting it according to business performance and funding availability.
"The company will capitalise on its healthy operating cash flow, which we project at Rs 8,900 crore for fiscal 2024," S&P Global said.
All 20 analysts covering Adani Ports have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data, with a 12-month target price of Rs 808.94. The scrip has a return potential of 20.5%, according to the analyst consensus.
On Tuesday, shares of Adani Ports closed 0.07% higher at Rs 671.40 apiece, as against a 0.12% rise in the benchmark Sensex, which closed at 60,130.71.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.