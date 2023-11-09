Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals, Samvardhana Motherson Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Thursday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Adani Ports could report a net profit of Rs 2,069.9 crore and revenue of Rs 6,214.15 crore for the quarter under review.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Thursday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 249 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 4,829.3 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 23,083.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 699.1 crore for the second quarter on Thursday.
Bosch Ltd., Muthoot Finance Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., SJVN Ltd., Zee Entertainment Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Ltd., Ramco Cements Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., NALCO Ltd., Suven Pharma Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., NBCC India Ltd., BASF India Ltd., eClerx Services Ltd., NCC Ltd., Graphite India Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Campus Activewear Ltd., Caplin Point Labs Ltd., Engineers India Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Senco Gold Ltd., HealthCare Global Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd., will also report their earnings on Thursday.
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Subros Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., ITI Ltd., KRBL Ltd., BEML Ltd., GMM Pfaudler Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals Ltd., Genus Power Infra Ltd., Marksans Pharma Ltd., West Coast Paper Mill Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. Hinduja Global Ltd., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd., Jain Irrigation Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Fineotex Chemicals Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd., Dish TV India Ltd., Kirloskar Industries Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Precision Camshafts Ltd., Globus Spirits Ltd., Mukand Ltd., MM Forgings Ltd., General Insurance Corp., will also be reporting their earnings on Thursday.
