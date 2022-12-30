Adani-Owned NDTV Names Two New Directors On Board, Six Others Resign

New Delhi Television Ltd. appointed two new directors and took note of resignations of six directors including Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy as the board has been reconstituted after the Adani Group took control.

The board approved appointment of Aman Kumar Singh and Sunil Kumar as additional directors, according to an NDTV exchange filing. The appointment is effective from Dec. 30.

While Singh has been appointed as a non-executive and non-independent Directors, Kumar is an independent director.

The term of independent director will be for three years, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Earlier, NDTV had appointed veteran journalists Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan on its board. The news television network is now owned by the Adani Group.

"All the new directors have diverse experience in the fields of news, literacy and public policy, governance, media, branding, communication, technology, and economy and their rich set of competencies, skills and experience will be extremely valuable to NDTV," AMG Media Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said a statement.

There are synergies to be harnessed within the growing AMG Media Networks portfolio, like the one between BQ Prime and NDTV Profit, AMG Media Networks said.

"The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organisation," Gautam Adani said in a statement.