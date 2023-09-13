Adani New Industries Unit Gets WindGuard Certification For Wind Turbine Generator
This certificate will allow Adani Wind to start series production for global markets.
Adani New Industries Ltd.'s wind energy solutions unit has received type certification for its wind turbine generator from WindGuard GmbH.
This certificate will allow Adani Wind to start series production for global markets, according to a statement by the company. The certification, which comes under the IEC system for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in renewable energy applications, or IECRE, highlighted the highest quality and safety standards of the 5.2 MW wind turbine generator of Adani Wind.
The certification acknowledges Adani WTG's compliance with IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing, and manufacturing, the Adani Group company said.
WindGuard tested the WTG prototype, which is installed at Mundra in Gujarat, Adani New Industries said. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind along with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.
The wind turbine "features a rotor diameter of 160 metres with a swept area of 20,106 square metres and a tip height of 200 metres, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the world," it said.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.