Adani New Industries Unit Gets WindGuard Certification For Wind Turbine Generator

Adani New Industries Ltd.'s wind energy solutions unit has received type certification for its wind turbine generator from WindGuard GmbH.

This certificate will allow Adani Wind to start series production for global markets, according to a statement by the company. The certification, which comes under the IEC system for certification to standards relating to equipment for use in renewable energy applications, or IECRE, highlighted the highest quality and safety standards of the 5.2 MW wind turbine generator of Adani Wind.

The certification acknowledges Adani WTG's compliance with IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing, and manufacturing, the Adani Group company said.