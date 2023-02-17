Adani Issue: Supreme Court To Hear PILs, Mulls Panel To Boost Regulatory Mechanisms

The crucial hearing on the PILs, by a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, is assumed to be significant given the recent developments where the Centre agreed to the apex court’s proposal to set up a committee, likely to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge, to look into the regulatory regimes.

Stressing that statutory bodies like market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India are “fully equipped” and are on job, the central government had expressed apprehensions that any “unintentional” message to the investors that regulatory bodies in India needed a monitoring by a panel may have some adverse impact on the flow of money into the country.