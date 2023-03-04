Adani-Hindenburg Row: 'Specialised Panel' Is A Welcome Decision, Says Harish Salve

The Supreme Court's decision of appointing a "specialised committee", instead of a joint parliamentary committee, to look into the allegations by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group is a welcome decision, according to senior advocate Harish Salve.

"Justice Sapre brings his experience ... he has been a commercial lawyer. He was in the SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal). So is Somasekharan Sundaresan. He knows the subject. He knows this law better than most lawyers do. He can teach me this law. He is that good," Salve told NDTV in an interview.

The apex court had put together a six-member committee led by Justice (Retired) Abhay Manohar Sapre. Other members include OP Bhat, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, Somashekhar Sundaresan and retired Justice JP Devadhar.

The court also directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India to expeditiously conclude the investigation within two months and file a status report.

It is critical (the investigation is time-bound) because investors' confidence is fragile, Salve said. "Today, whether true or false, investor sentiment has been damaged by such occurrences of market volatility and to build it back, we need to know quickly what exactly happened," he said.

The order comes after Hindenburg Research published a report alleging fraud and stock manipulation by the Indian conglomerate. This led to a wipe-out of $100 billion across the group's listed firms.

The conglomerate, while dismissing the claims, had called the allegations "malicious" and aimed at damaging Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was withdrawn.

Shares of the group's companies have been volatile following this incident.

Salve also said that the calls of setting up a joint parliamentary committee "is only to embarrass the government".

"People like them will look at what is going on in the market and what exactly has happened and you will have that report. And after that, if the report convinces you that there has been a political cover-up, then you should demand action in Parliament, debate in Parliament, Joint Parliamentary Committee."