Adani-Hindenburg PILs: Supreme Court Asks SEBI To Submit Investigation Update By Aug. 14

The Supreme Court accepted the request of the market regulator to give it more time to complete its investigation in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India had asked for at least six months, the apex court has given the regulator time till Aug. 14 to update the court on the course of its investigation.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded by saying that the regulator might need more time. To that, the apex court said it might consider extending the time based on the progress filed by SEBI in August.

The Supreme Court bench also noted that the expert committee has submitted a report bearing in mind the timeline of two months. "In order to enable the court and counsel to analyse the report and reflect on the suggestions made by the expert committee, the proceeding shall be listed on July 11, 2023", the bench said.

It added that the expert committee is expected to continue to assist the court, and it may hold further deliberations in the meantime. "The committee would be requested to take up any further aspects or suggestions as may be formulated by the court, following the deliberations when the proceedings are further listed for hearing."

The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala directed that the copies of the expert committee's report should be given to the parties and the counsel to assist the court in further deliberations.

In an affidavit filed on Monday, the regulator had said any premature conclusion without having all the facts on record would not serve the ends of justice. “Extension of time filed by SEBI is meant to ensure carriage of justice keeping in mind the interest of investors,” it said.

The regulator's affidavit also elaborated on the arguments made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta regarding ongoing investigations against the Adani Group. It stated that allegations that investigation against the Adani companies has been going on since 2016 is "factually baseless". That investigation pertained to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts of 51 companies. It is complete and no listed company of Adani group was a part of aforesaid companies.

