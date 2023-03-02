Adani-Hindenburg Case: The Purpose Of Supreme Court-Appointed Committee

The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed a six-member committee to look into investors' losses as a consequence of Hindenburg Research's allegations against Adani Group. The committee has been asked to submit its report in a sealed cover within two months.

Simultaneously, SEBI has been asked to investigate the market rout. The mandate of the expert committee and the regulator's, as articulated by the apex court, has several overlaps.

The top court's directions raises two key questions:

One, what is the purpose of the expert committee when SEBI, too, has been asked to investigate any potential violation of securities laws or manipulation of stock prices, among other aspects? More importantly, will the setting up of this committee be viewed as undermining the authority of the market regulator?

Two, why the sealed cover?

BQ Prime spoke with senior advocates Aman Lekhi and Sidharth Luthra.