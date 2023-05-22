Adani-Hindenburg Case: Here's What Analysts Have To Say On Supreme Court Panel Report

Shares of Adani Group companies jumped on Monday, continuing the rally after the Supreme Court-appointed panel did not find any regulatory failure and rejected concerns of systemic risk in the stocks following the Hindenburg Research report.

The market capitalisation of the conglomerate crossed Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 10,17,685 crore, according to BQ Prime calculations. That's the highest since the group's valuation fell after the Hindenburg Research report released on Jan. 24.

"The events related to Adani Group companies did not have any significant impact at the systemic level," the panel led by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre said in the report.