Adani Group's Ebitda Rises 36% To Rs 57,219 Crore In FY23

Adani Group's operating profit rose 36% year-on-year in financial year 2023, the highest ever at the group portfolio, aided by cash flow generation in core infrastructure businesses.

There is "no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity", Adani Group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rating affirmations from international and domestic rating agencies signify the underlying credit quality with adequate financial profile—with many businesses having underlying rating of BBB—but it remains constrained by sovereign ratings, it said.