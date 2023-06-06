Adani Group's Ebitda Rises 36% To Rs 57,219 Crore In FY23
Rating affirmations from international and domestic rating agencies signify the underlying credit quality, says Adani Group.
Adani Group's operating profit rose 36% year-on-year in financial year 2023, the highest ever at the group portfolio, aided by cash flow generation in core infrastructure businesses.
There is "no material refinancing risk and near-term liquidity requirement as there is no near-term significant debt maturity", Adani Group said in a statement on Tuesday.
Rating affirmations from international and domestic rating agencies signify the underlying credit quality with adequate financial profile—with many businesses having underlying rating of BBB—but it remains constrained by sovereign ratings, it said.
Adani Enterprises
Incubation businesses registered growth and accounts for over 50% of Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
Airport passenger movements more than doubled to 74.8 million.
Solar module volumes up 13% to 1.3 gigawatts.
Completed three hybrid annuity model road projects during fiscal 2023.
Data-centre project completion status: Chennai (49%), Noida (37%), Hyderabad (30%).
Ebitda increased by 99.1% to Rs 10,575 crore. Ebitda margin was 7.7%.
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 10,575 crore, cash balance of Rs 5,652 crore.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. cargo volume up 9% year-on-year to 339 million tonne.
Logistics rail volumes crossed a milestone of 5,00,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
Ebitda at Rs 14,435 crore, up 14.5% YoY. Ebitda margin was 64.4%.
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 14,435 crore, cash balances were Rs 9,830 crore.
Adani Transmission
Adani Transmission Ltd. added 1,704 circuit km, taking the total operational to 19,779 ckm.
Won two new tariff-based competitive bidding transmission projects.
Ebitda was Rs 6,101 crore, up 10% YoY. Ebitda margin was 44.1%.
Cash balances were Rs 4,152 crore.
Adani Total Gas
Adani Total Gas Ltd. added 126 new compressed national gas stations, a total of 460 now.
1.24 lakh new homes on piped natural gas, now serving over 7 lakh homes.
Ebitda was Rs 924 crore, up 12.8% YoY. Ebitda margin was 19.6%.
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 924 crore, cash balances were Rs 372 crore.
Adani Power
Adani Power Ltd. sales up by 2% to 53.39 billion units.
Six operating subsidiaries amalgamated with Adani Power.
Ebitda increased by 4.3% to Rs 14,427 crore.
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 18,027 crore, cash balance at Rs 2,861 crore.
Adani Cement (ACC, Ambuja Cements)
The second half of fiscal 2023 was the first full operational half-year under Adani post-acquisition of Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. from Holcim.
Sales volume rose and cost reduction initiatives increased Ebitda by 34% quarter-on-quarter in March 2023 quarter over December 2022 quarter.
Per-tonne Ebitda improved by Rs 250 (30% sequential improvement).
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 9,000 crore and cash balance of Rs 11,912 crore.
Adani Wilmar
Adani Wilmar Ltd. crossed 5 MT sales volume, 14% YoY growth.
More than doubled direct reach of rural towns (13,000 plus towns in March 2023) through sub-stockist model.
Ebitda increased by 5% to Rs 2,139 crore, Ebitda margin was 3.3%.
Adani Green Energy
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s operational renewable portfolio capacity at 8,086 megawatts, up 49% YoY.
Commissioned world's largest solar-wind hybrid plant of 2,140 MW in Rajasthan.
Ebitda increased by 62.8% to Rs 6,390 crore, Ebitda margin was 74%.
Run-rate Ebitda was Rs 7,505 crore, cash balances were Rs 5,571 crore.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.