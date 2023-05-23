Adani Group Unlikely To Face Fundraising Challenges, Says Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal
The Adani Group should not face challenges while raising the funds it is seeking, according to Abhay Agarwal, founder of Piper Serica Advisors Pvt.
"Knowing the group's ability to execute large projects and the opportunity India presents, raising the funding that the company is looking for should not be a problem," Agarwal told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.
The fund manager said that during the storm after Hindenburg Research's report, none of the bankers lost confidence in the group. "At the fundamental level, there is no problem; there never was."
Agarwal said regulators should introspect on the kind of speculation that is allowed in India's leading companies and that can lead to short-term wealth erosion for retail investors and mutual funds.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Trasmission Ltd. have approved plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively, via qualified institutional placements. Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s board will meet on May 24 to consider fundraising options.
Views On Short-Selling
Agarwal rejected the argument that short selling in a coordinated manner by large global funds helps in price discovery.
There has to be some limit that the regulator has to put on how much an open short position can be on any stock or security of an Indian company, whether trading in India or outside India. "Unless that is done, we'll be exposed as a soft target."
View On Markets
The valuation of equity markets cannot be looked at in isolation, Agarwal said, highlighting inflation and its impact on interest rates.
Agarwal pointed out that the whole movement in interest rates had been "very favourable." He said this fall in interest rates is going to create a virtuous credit cycle, both for retail borrowers and for private capex by large Indian companies.
He explained that the cost of capital had been high in India for a long time, and falling debt led to an estimation of a higher price-to-equity multiple for the market.
The market is not overvalued right now for incremental investing. It will look more and more attractive as interest rates fall, according to Agarwal.
Top Attractive Themes
The brokerage is focused on small- and mid-cap stocks, especially those with domestic consumption and some exporters.
It is seeing opportunity in small banks, non-banking financial companies, and microfinance, along with exporters—manufactured product exporters, apparel exporters, and companies that cater to domestic consumption.
"These companies are very attractively priced right now; they have very good balance sheets and a very lean cost structure now," he said.
Agarwal is hopeful that these companies will outperform the markets in the next 12 months.
Watch the full conversation here:
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.