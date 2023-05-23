Adani Group Unlikely To Face Fundraising Challenges, Says Piper Serica's Abhay Agarwal

The Adani Group should not face challenges while raising the funds it is seeking, according to Abhay Agarwal, founder of Piper Serica Advisors Pvt.

"Knowing the group's ability to execute large projects and the opportunity India presents, raising the funding that the company is looking for should not be a problem," Agarwal told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

The fund manager said that during the storm after Hindenburg Research's report, none of the bankers lost confidence in the group. "At the fundamental level, there is no problem; there never was."

Agarwal said regulators should introspect on the kind of speculation that is allowed in India's leading companies and that can lead to short-term wealth erosion for retail investors and mutual funds.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Trasmission Ltd. have approved plans to raise Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively, via qualified institutional placements. Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s board will meet on May 24 to consider fundraising options.