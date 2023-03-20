Adani Group To Resume Green PVC Project After Financial Closure From Lenders

The Adani Group on Monday said it has put major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold at the green PVC project of Mundra Petrochemicals Ltd., pending financial closure by the lenders.

"Due to recent market developments, the management has decided to continue with the engineering, design and other activities, including financial closure in an accelerated mode," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"Pending the above, it has been decided to keep the major equipment procurement and site construction activities on hold," the statement said.