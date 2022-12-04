Adani Group To Invest $7.4 Billion In Odisha Over 10 Years
Adani Group will invest more than Rs 60,000 crore ($7.4 billion) in the eastern Indian state of Odisha over the next ten years.
(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group will invest more than 600 billion rupees ($7.4 billion) in the eastern Indian state of Odisha over the next ten years, according to Karan Adani, chief executive officer at Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.
The investments will be for 35 berths, an LNG terminal at Dhamra Port, and an alumina refinery and iron ore project, Adani said at an investment conclave for the state.
Investments announced by other major Indian companies in the state included plans to invest an additional 1 trillion rupees ($12.3 billion) by JSW Group in a steel plant at Paradip and a silicon metal plant to produce solar panels. Essar Group also announced an investment of 520 billion rupees ($6.4 billion) in a pelletizing complex and a crude-to-petrochemical complex.
