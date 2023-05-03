Adani Group To Build Integrated Data Center, Technology Business Park In Andhra Pradesh

AdaniConnex is developing an integrated data center and technology business park in Andhra Pradesh.

The facility will include a 200+ MW data center, technology and business park, and skill development center in Vizag, according to a statement.

The park will be powered with up to 100% renewable energy and connected with robust terrestrial and submarine infrastructure to help deployment of cloud and emerging technologies in the region, it said.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the groundbreaking ceremony at the park site in Madhurawada.

"With the advancements in AI, high-definition content and massive digitisation, the need for compute and storage is increasing exponentially," said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.

"Andhra Pradesh, with its geographical advantages of land for renewable energy and a long coastline, is well-positioned to host data center parks, not only for our country but also for those nations that are short of land or energy," he said.

AdaniConnex is a joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX.

The investments by the conglomerate will be on top of the Rs 20,000 crore already invested in the state. The group operates two private ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh.