Adani Group Stocks See Mixed Trade As Benchmark Indices Decline
Half of the Adani Group stocks declined and the other half gained as benchmarks dropped on Friday.
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., ACC Ltd., and NDTV Ltd. dropped during trading on Friday. On the other hand, other Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Ltd., Adani Total Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adni Wilmar Ltd. gained.
The Nifty 50 benchmark stood at 17,399, a 1.08% decline, alongside the Sensex, which dropped 1.19% to 59,092 as of 11 a.m.
The conglomerate prepaid its debt of Rs 7,374 crore on Tuesday, and the NSE moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.
Over the past week, Adani Group stocks saw significant gains after moving through immense volatility against the backdrop of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged stock manipulation and fraud earlier in January.
Adani Group had said that these accusations were "malicious" and meant to hurt Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was later cancelled despite being fully subscribed.
The Supreme Court of India recently directed SEBI to expeditiously conclude the investigation on the Adani-Hindenburg matter within two months and file a status report.
