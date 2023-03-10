Adani Group Stocks See Mixed Trade As Benchmark Indices Decline

The conglomerate prepaid its debt of Rs 7,374 crore on Tuesday, and the NSE moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.

Over the past week, Adani Group stocks saw significant gains after moving through immense volatility against the backdrop of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged stock manipulation and fraud earlier in January.

Adani Group had said that these accusations were "malicious" and meant to hurt Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was later cancelled despite being fully subscribed.

The Supreme Court of India recently directed SEBI to expeditiously conclude the investigation on the Adani-Hindenburg matter within two months and file a status report.