Adani Total Gas Leads Gains In A Mixed Session For Group Stocks
Adani Group company shares opened mixed in trade on Monday as Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. gained, while the other stocks of the conglomerate dropped.
The conglomerate prepaid its debt of Rs 7,374 crore on March 7, and the NSE moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.
The National Stock Exchange put Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. under short-term additional surveillance measures. The exchange also placed Adani Enterprises back under the ASM framework with effect from Thursday.
Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were removed from the short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.
Over the past week, Adani Group stocks saw significant gains after moving through immense volatility against the backdrop of the Hindenburg Research report that alleged stock manipulation and fraud earlier in January.
Adani Group had said that these accusations were "malicious" and meant to hurt Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offer, which was later cancelled despite being fully subscribed.
The Supreme Court of India recently directed SEBI to expeditiously conclude the investigation on the Adani-Hindenburg matter within two months and file a status report.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 59,033.77, while the Nifty 50 started the day at 17,421.90. The benchmarks, however, quickly surged after opening flat, led by gains in metals, utilities, and power stocks.
