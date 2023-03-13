Adani Total Gas Leads Gains In A Mixed Session For Group Stocks

Adani Group company shares opened mixed in trade on Monday as Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Total Gas Ltd. gained, while the other stocks of the conglomerate dropped.

The conglomerate prepaid its debt of Rs 7,374 crore on March 7, and the NSE moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.

The National Stock Exchange put Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. under short-term additional surveillance measures. The exchange also placed Adani Enterprises back under the ASM framework with effect from Thursday.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were removed from the short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.