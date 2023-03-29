Adani Group Stocks Recover After It Clarifies Repayment Of Debt

All Adani Group stocks recovered from Tuesday's loss after the conglomerate clarified the full pre-payment of debt amounting to $2.15 billion, or Rs 17,682 crore.

The clarification came after 'The Ken', a digital publication, claimed otherwise in a report on Tuesday.

'The Ken' report claimed that the group had not completed the repayment of the share-backed debt. It had cited regulatory filings, which said that banks had not yet released a large portion of Gautam Adani’s shares held as collateral, implying the debt had not been fully paid off.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. were the top three gainers in a group on Wednesday.