Adani Group Stocks Open Mixed After Three Day-Surge

Shares of Adani Group companies opened mixed after a three-day surge as half of the conglomerate's stocks rose and the others fell on Wednesday morning.

Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Ltd. led the gains, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. declined.

The group's market capitalisation is nearing Rs 11 lakh crore, driven by a surge after the Supreme Court panel didn't find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg case.