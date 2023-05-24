Adani Group Stocks Open Mixed After Three Day-Surge
Shares of Adani Group companies opened mixed after a three-day surge as half of the conglomerate's stocks rose and the others fell on Wednesday morning.
Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Ltd. led the gains, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. declined.
The group's market capitalisation is nearing Rs 11 lakh crore, driven by a surge after the Supreme Court panel didn't find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg case.
On Wednesday, Adani Transmission gained 5%, while Adani Enterprises declined the most in the pack by 3.08%.
Adani Green Energy Ltd., meanwhile, cancelled its board meeting that was scheduled on Wednesday to consider a fundraise. The meeting was cancelled due to the non-availability of directors, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. "The next date of the meeting will be informed with a fresh notice."
Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. have approved fundraising of Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively, via qualified institutional placement.
