Adani Group Stocks Rise After Prepaying Debt Worth Rs 7,374 Crore

On Tuesday, the Adani Group said its promoters have prepaid debt worth Rs 7,374 crore, or $902 million, backed by shares of four group companies ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.

A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment, the apples-to-airports conglomerate said on Tuesday. The prepayment will be against financing from "various international banks and Indian financial institutions".