Adani Group Stocks Rise After Prepaying Debt Worth Rs 7,374 Crore

08 Mar 2023, 10:53 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Wednesday after the conglomerate prepaid its debt of Rs 7,374 crore and the NSE moved Adani Enterprises Ltd. out of the short-term additional surveillance measure.

On Tuesday, the Adani Group said its promoters have prepaid debt worth Rs 7,374 crore, or $902 million, backed by shares of four group companies ahead of its latest maturity in April 2025.

A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment, the apples-to-airports conglomerate said on Tuesday. The prepayment will be against financing from "various international banks and Indian financial institutions".

The exchange had put the stock under short-term ASM along with Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. on Feb. 6, amid extreme volatility following the Hindenburg Research report.

Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were removed from the short-term additional surveillance measure framework on Feb. 13.

Shares of all Adani Group companies were mixed in trade on Wednesday as the benchmarks declined.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

