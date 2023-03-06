BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Group Stocks Gain For The Fourth Straight Day
Adani Group Stocks Gain For The Fourth Straight Day

Adani Enterprises leads the gains, followed by Adani Ports among the top gainers on Nifty 50.
06 Mar 2023, 12:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)
Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. leads the Nifty 50 constituents, followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. at the third position among the top gainers so far Monday. 

Adani Enterprises gained 10.76% to Rs 2,081.7, while Adani Ports & SEZ rose 2.53% to Rs 701.95 as of 11:11 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 1.04%.

Aiding the gains were comments from former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott about how Australian coal from Adani mining in Australia is going to help in the electrification of India. In an interview with NDTV, Abbot said, "Adani coal is reaching India from Australia without any tariffs."

The group stocks continued to recover from volatility triggered by Hindenburg Research alleging fraud and stock manipulation, which led to a wipeout of $100 billion across the group's listed firms. The Adani Group has called the allegations "malicious".

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Mallica Mishra
Mallica Mishra
