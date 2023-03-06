Adani Group Stocks Gain For The Fourth Straight Day

Shares of Adani Group companies extended gains for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. leads the Nifty 50 constituents, followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. at the third position among the top gainers so far Monday.

Adani Enterprises gained 10.76% to Rs 2,081.7, while Adani Ports & SEZ rose 2.53% to Rs 701.95 as of 11:11 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 1.04%.