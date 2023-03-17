Adani Group Stocks Advance On Being Moved Out Of Short-Term Additional Surveillance

Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Friday, led by Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd.

ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cement Ltd. gained the least among the group companies.

Three Adani Group stocks—Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar—will be moved out of the short-term additional surveillance measures framework on Friday.

All existing derivative contracts with Adani Enterprises will have their margins restored before they are added to the ASM framework, according to a circular by the National Stock Exchange.

The three stocks were added to the short-term ASM framework on March 8. With their exclusion, all the Adani Group stocks are out of the framework.