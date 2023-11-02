Adani Group Stocks Add Rs 9,282 Crore To Investor Wealth

Shares of Adani Group companies gained on Thursday, with Ambuja Cements Ltd. leading the rally with a 2.77% advance.

ACC Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. rose over 1%, while New Delhi Television Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. saw marginal gains.

The only outlier in the advance was the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., whose scrip closed lower. The company's shares jumped as much as 3% during the day before paring gains.

Adani Group stocks added Rs 9,282.5 crore to investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to approximately Rs 10.1 lakh crore.