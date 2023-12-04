Adani Group Stocks Add Over Rs 1.14 Lakh Crore To Investors Wealth
The group's stocks added Rs 1.14 lakh crore to investor wealth, taking total market capitalisation to Rs 12.36 lakh crore.
Shares of Adani Group companies were trading higher on Monday after the conglomerate announced on Friday plans to spend Rs 7 lakh crore towards capital expenditure over the next 10 years in a bid to further consolidate its lead as a major infrastructure player in India.
The group has the capacity to invest Rs 20 lakh crore but flagged a lack of high-quality vendors as an impediment to such a move, the group's Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said at an industry event on Friday.
"As we develop the vendor pool, our capex will go up. If we manage our core strengths of execution and operations to develop and run infrastructure properly, in a 25-year period we will invest up to Rs 80 lakh crore," Singh said.
Adani Group stocks added Rs 1.14 lakh crore to investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 12.36 lakh crore in early trade.
As of 9:30 a.m., the shares had added Rs 68,458 crore in market value, bringing the capitalisation to Rs 11.88 lakh crore.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. was leading the gains and jumped over 9%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Enterprises were trading above 6%, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. was trading above 2%, and Adani Total Gas was trading above 5%.
The Adani Group will continue to focus on infra businesses as the margins in FMCG business are much lower, the conglomerate's chief financial officer said.
The combined wealth of Adani Group's top seven companies is way more than the consumer goods industry, and the conglomerate is focusing on "extraordinary" wealth creation, Singh said while addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2023, organised by the Trust Group in Mumbai.
