Adani Group Says Strategic Initiatives Enhance Credit Profile, Cash Balance At Record High

Adani Group said that the equity deployed by the conglomerate across its businesses increased to more than half the total assets for the first time, aided by strategic initiatives to boost liquidity position.

Significant deployment of equity resulted in total equity increasing to 55.77% of the total assets as compared to 40.16% at the end of FY19, the group said in a statement. It stood at nearly Rs 2.36 lakh crore by the end of FY23, much higher than net debt of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The group has increased its liquidity position at the portfolio level to finish with a cash balance of Rs 42,115 crore, the highest ever, at the end of the June quarter, it said. Adani companies diligently focused on bolstering their financial standing, ensuring a robust foundation for their ambitious projects, it said.

Other Key Highlights