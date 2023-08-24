Adani Group Says Strategic Initiatives Enhance Credit Profile, Cash Balance At Record High
For the first time, equity deployed increased to more than half the total assets; cash balance rises to Rs 42,115 crore.
Adani Group said that the equity deployed by the conglomerate across its businesses increased to more than half the total assets for the first time, aided by strategic initiatives to boost liquidity position.
Significant deployment of equity resulted in total equity increasing to 55.77% of the total assets as compared to 40.16% at the end of FY19, the group said in a statement. It stood at nearly Rs 2.36 lakh crore by the end of FY23, much higher than net debt of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.
The group has increased its liquidity position at the portfolio level to finish with a cash balance of Rs 42,115 crore, the highest ever, at the end of the June quarter, it said. Adani companies diligently focused on bolstering their financial standing, ensuring a robust foundation for their ambitious projects, it said.
Other Key Highlights
Highest-ever cash balance at portfolio level of Rs 42,115 crore as of June, which is Rs 1,764 crore higher than the preceding March quarter
For the first time, the portfolio’s net debt to Ebidta (run-rate) falls below 3x—at 2.81 times—in the last 10 years
The contribution from core infra and utility platform to Q1 FY24 portfolio EBITDA at more than 80% lends a high degree of stability and multidecadal earnings predictability.
Ebitda and gross assets have grown at a much faster rate in the last four years (FY19 to FY23) at a CAGR of 18.13% and 21.7%, respectively.
As against these, net debt has grown at only 14.56% CAGR, resulting in consistently improving leverages ratios.
Net debt to run-rate Ebitda for FY23 fell to 2.8x as compared to 3.2x a year ago.
Gross assets to net debt was 2.3x at the end of FY23.
Net debt to equity at 0.8x at the end of FY23.
Debt coverage ratio improved to 2.02x for FY23 as compared to 1.47x for FY22.
More than half of the portfolio Ebidta is from the businesses that enjoy ratings equal to sovereign rating of India. Such high ratings have allowed continues capital market access.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.