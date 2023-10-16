Adani Group Says Complaint Against MP Mahua Moitra Corroborates Bid To Tarnish Image

The Adani Group on Monday said a complaint filed by a Supreme Court lawyer with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over quid pro quo regarding parliamentary queries corroborates that the conglomerate was being targeted to tarnish its image.

The complainant, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, in a sworn affidavit to the CBI has alleged "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for specifically targeting the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate through parliamentary questions in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".

Hiranandani is the chief executive officer of the Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group.