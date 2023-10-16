Adani Group Says Complaint Against MP Mahua Moitra Corroborates Bid To Tarnish Image
Adani Group has alleged that there is a 'renewed attempt' to 'tarnish' its image in an old case dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The Adani Group on Monday said a complaint filed by a Supreme Court lawyer with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over quid pro quo regarding parliamentary queries corroborates that the conglomerate was being targeted to tarnish its image.
The complainant, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, in a sworn affidavit to the CBI has alleged "the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy" by Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani for specifically targeting the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate through parliamentary questions in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".
Hiranandani is the chief executive officer of the Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group.
"This development corroborates our statement of Oct. 9, 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing," the Adani Group said in a statement.
"In this particular case, the lawyer’s complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018," it said.
The Ahmedabad-based company referred to its statement last week where it alleged that there is a “renewed attempt” by Financial Times and its “collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations” to “tarnish” the Adani Group’s image in an old case dismissed by the Supreme Court.
The company said it has "pointed out that one tactic in their playbook includes putting out media reports with an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts."
On Sunday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Speaker Om Birla urging him to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against the Trinamool Congress MP.
Dubey alleged that Moitra's conduct marks the "reemergence of cash for query", a reference to the 2005 media expose of many MPs asking questions in Parliament in exchange for bribes.
Rejecting the allegations and responding to Dubey's letter, Moitra said she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)".
"Also welcome CBI enquiry into my alleged money laundering," she said in a post on social media platform X.
