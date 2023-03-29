Adani Group Says $2.15 Billion Share-Backed Loans Paid Off Fully

The Adani Group said it has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released.

Adani Transmission Ltd.'s share pledges have reduced from 17.3% as on Dec. 31, 2022 to 4.7% as on March 27, group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. said in an exchange filing.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s pledge shares are at 3.5% from 4.4%, Adani Transmission is at 3.8% from 6.6%, and Adani Enterprises Ltd. is at 0.6% from 2.7% as on March 27, compared to end of 2022.

"After such repayment, ListCo pledge positions for Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises have reduced substantially, and only residual share pledges corresponding to Operating Company facilities remained outstanding," it said.

The disclosure came in response to a report by the Ken that said exchange filings suggest a large portion of the promoters' shares held as collateral by banks has not been released, indicating that the repayments were incomplete. The Adani Group called it "baseless and deliberately mischievous".

Operating company facilities are availed by respective company and are part of their existing debt structure, and no new such facilities have been availed since the Hindenburg report, the company said.

Such facilities do not have covenants like cash margin calls or share price-linked put option, which exist in share-backed financing.

In addition to such security, listed shares have been provided as additional collateral for these operating company liabilities "for additional lender comfort".