Adani Group Says $2.15 Billion Share-Backed Loans Paid Off Fully
All corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released, says Adani Group.
The Adani Group said it has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released.
Adani Transmission Ltd.'s share pledges have reduced from 17.3% as on Dec. 31, 2022 to 4.7% as on March 27, group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. said in an exchange filing.
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s pledge shares are at 3.5% from 4.4%, Adani Transmission is at 3.8% from 6.6%, and Adani Enterprises Ltd. is at 0.6% from 2.7% as on March 27, compared to end of 2022.
"After such repayment, ListCo pledge positions for Adani Green, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises have reduced substantially, and only residual share pledges corresponding to Operating Company facilities remained outstanding," it said.
The disclosure came in response to a report by the Ken that said exchange filings suggest a large portion of the promoters' shares held as collateral by banks has not been released, indicating that the repayments were incomplete. The Adani Group called it "baseless and deliberately mischievous".
Operating company facilities are availed by respective company and are part of their existing debt structure, and no new such facilities have been availed since the Hindenburg report, the company said.
Such facilities do not have covenants like cash margin calls or share price-linked put option, which exist in share-backed financing.
In addition to such security, listed shares have been provided as additional collateral for these operating company liabilities "for additional lender comfort".
The company provided screenshots of the National Stock Exchange reflecting the release of pledged shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission by lenders. However, the BSE website has not been updated to reflect the same, it said.
"As per the present rules, any share pledge or release is automatically reported by system driven disclosure mechanism of the depository participant, and no separate filing is required to be made."
Moreover, the group is required to disclose obligations on pledge or release of 5% or higher number of shares of the company, "which in this case is applicable only to Adani Ports and is not applicable to Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy".
An incremental prepayment of $134 million was completed after the press release of an announcement of prepayment of $1,114 million in February and $902 million in March, resulting in the updated debt figure of $2.15 billion for the latest announcement on March 12, it said.
Adani Group has been repaying debt after the Hindenburg Research report alleged governance risks and stock manipulation. The group has denied the allegations.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.