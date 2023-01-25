Adani Group Says Hindenburg Report Aimed At Damaging Flagship Firm's FPO

Adani Group, on Wednesday, rejected Hindenburg Research's report alleging fraud, and said it shows an intention to damage the upcoming follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises Ltd.

"We are shocked that Hindenburg Research published a report on Jan. 24, 2023, without making any attempt to contact us or verify the factual matrix," Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh said in a statement on Wednesday.

Singh said the report is a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts".