Adani Group Rejects 'Recycled Allegations' In OCCRP Report

Adani Group categorically rejected "recycled allegations" of hidden foreign investors levelled by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

"These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report," the conglomerate said in a statement.

These claims made by OCCRP are "based on closed cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence probed allegations of over invoicing, transfer of funds abroad, related party transactions and investments through FPIs," it said.

"It is vital to respect the ongoing regulatory process. We have complete faith in the due process of law and remain confident of the quality of our disclosures and corporate governance standards. In light of these facts, the timing of these news reports is suspicious, mischievous and malicious - and we reject these reports in their entirety," the statement further read.