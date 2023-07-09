Adani Group Raises $9 Billion From Global Investors In Four Years

Adani Group raised around $8.897 billion with its infra investment participation programme in a span of four years, the ports-to-power conglomerate said in a statement on Sunday.

The programme has seen long-only global investors investing in the Adani portfolio companies spread across the infrastructure spectrum. The conglomerate has attracted investments across its various listed entities, including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd., it said.