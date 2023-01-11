Adani Group Plans To Invest Rs 60,000 Crore In Madhya Pradesh In Various Sectors

"We have old ties with Madhya Pradesh. Though it is not our birthplace, it is definitely our workplace. In the next five years, we are thinking of investing Rs 15,000 crore in different sectors in the state," he said.

At present, seven businesses of Birla Group are running in the state and their total investment has crossed Rs 60,000-crore mark.

Referring to the state's economic progress in the last decade, he said that Madhya Pradesh has presented itself as a 'ready for the future' state.

He informed that over 25,000 employees in the state are part of the Birla Group.