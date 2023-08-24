Adani Group Moves Ahead With 10-Year Capital Plan, Leverage Down On Record Ebitda

Adani Group's net leverage ratio has declined as its operating income rises to a record high.

The group's leverage has fallen to 2.81 times on a net debt-to-run rate Ebitda basis from 3.2 times in FY22, led by a record run-rate Ebitda of Rs 66,566 crore at the end of June.

Run-rate Ebitda considers annualised Ebitda for assets commissioned after the start of the year and includes other income.

The strategic deleveraging undertaken by the group in the last six months has led to the group increasing its debt coverage ratio to 2.02 times at the end of FY23 from 1.47 times the year before.

Of the total assets of Rs 4.22 lakh crore, 89% are core infrastructure assets like ports, power utilities, transmission lines, airports, and renewable infrastructure. The group has deployed equity of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, which is 56% of the total assets, and used gross debt of Rs 2.27 lakh crore.

The group has seen its fund flow from operations—Ebitda less actual finance cost and tax paid—rise to Rs 37,538 crore at the end of FY23, and its cash balances rose to Rs 40,351 crore during the same period. The total cash and fund flow from operations stood at Rs 77,889 crore. Cash balances further rose to 42,115 crore at the end of June 2023.

Adani portfolio companies operate in utility and infrastructure businesses, with nearly 83% of Ebitda being generated from core infrastructure businesses, providing assured and consistent cash flow generation, the company said in a statement.

It said 17.76% of gross debt is reserved in the form of cash balances, providing liquidity cover for debt servicing beyond one year, and the group has deployed significant equity-creating assets. Equity deployment in gross assets has risen over the last four years to 55.77% in FY23.

The recent short-seller event has increased access to the markets, and the promoters have raised close to $3.75 billion, or Rs 30,900 crore, since March this year, which includes 3.25 billion from GQG Partners and $500 million from Qatar Investments Authority. The group has raised $9.55 billion from long-term investors and global investors in the last three years.

The group has also eliminated risks: