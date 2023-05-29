Adani Group Launches New Multi-Platform Ad Campaign

The Adani Group unveiled a new multimedia advertisement campaign highlighting the port-to-power conglomerate's emphasis on infrastructure development.

Developed by Ogilvy India, the ad campaign focuses on Adani Group's "pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad", according to a statement by the company on Monday.

The campaign includes a 100-second television commercial focusing on the Adani Group's 35 years of operations. The group will roll out the campaign across print, broadcast and social media platforms over the next few weeks.