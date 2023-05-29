Adani Group Launches New Multi-Platform Ad Campaign

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Group Launches New Multi-Platform Ad Campaign
The campaign includes a 100-second television commercial focusing on the Adani Group's 35 years of operations.

29 May 2023, 7:14 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Group logo seen on the facade of one of its buildings. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)</p></div>
Adani Group logo seen on the facade of one of its buildings. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)

The Adani Group unveiled a new multimedia advertisement campaign highlighting the port-to-power conglomerate's emphasis on infrastructure development.

Developed by Ogilvy India, the ad campaign focuses on Adani Group's "pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad", according to a statement by the company on Monday.

The campaign includes a 100-second television commercial focusing on the Adani Group's 35 years of operations. The group will roll out the campaign across print, broadcast and social media platforms over the next few weeks.

"The campaign perfectly captures the unconquerable spirit and ethos of the Adani Group to convert challenges into opportunities and its resolve to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians," Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises Ltd., said. "As a first-generation entrepreneurial company, it is this indefatigable spirit that has been a bedrock of our culture."

Adani Group has interests across a diversified portfolio spanning sectors such as energy and utilities, transport and logistics, materials, metals and mining, and direct-to-consumer products.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

