Adani Group Has A Plan To Invest Rs 7 Lakh Crore Over 10 Years, Says CFO

The Adani Group will spend Rs 7 lakh crore in capital expenditure over the next 10 years as it seeks to further consolidate its lead as a major infrastructure player in India.

The group's chief financial officer said an industry event on Friday it has the capacity to invest Rs 20 lakh crore, but flagged lack of high-quality vendors as an impediment for such a move.

"As we develop the vendor pool, our capex will go up. If we manage our core strength of execution and operations to develop and run infrastructure properly, in a 25-year period we will invest up to Rs 80 lakh crore," Jugeshinder Singh said.

He said the majority of growth in capex for the conglomerate comes from internal cash accruals and sees the potential of expanding its operation and vendor pool further.