Adani Group Forms JV With Kowa Holdings For Green Hydrogen Marketing In Japan
Adani Global Pte, Singapore, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has announced a 50:50 joint venture with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte, Singapore, for sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives.
The joint venture will concentrate on marketing of products in Japan, Taiwan and Hawaii. The joint venture is a natural and strategic extension of Adani Group’s long-standing marketing and trading relationship with Kowa, Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing on Thursday.
Adani Group To Commence Production Of Green Hydrogen By FY27
Adani New Industries Ltd., the green hydrogen platform of Adani Group, is developing end-to-end solutions to produce globally competitive green hydrogen and its associated sustainable derivatives at scale.
The first project of 1 million metric tonnes per annum green hydrogen is being implemented in phases in Gujarat. The initial phase is expected to start production by FY27.
Depending on market conditions, Adani New Industries aims to increase capacity to up to 3 MMTPA of green hydrogen in the next 10 years, with an investment of about $50 billion.
"The combined strength of Adani Group’s experience in renewable equipment manufacturing, setting up large scale generation projects, building grid infrastructure, and proven project execution capabilities gives it a significant competitive advantage, while building the green hydrogen ecosystem in India," the company said in the filing.
