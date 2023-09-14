Adani Group Forms JV With Kowa Holdings For Green Hydrogen Marketing In Japan

Adani Global Pte, Singapore, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has announced a 50:50 joint venture with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte, Singapore, for sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The joint venture will concentrate on marketing of products in Japan, Taiwan and Hawaii. The joint venture is a natural and strategic extension of Adani Group’s long-standing marketing and trading relationship with Kowa, Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing on Thursday.