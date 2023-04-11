Adani Group Firms' Pledged Shareholding Falls In March Quarter

The pledged or encumbered shares of four Adani Group companies fell in the quarter ended March.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s shareholding, pledged against loans by the promoters, fell from 11.28% in December to 2.84% as on March 31, according to the quarterly shareholding disclosure on BSE Ltd.

Encumbered shareholding reduced from 1.94% to 0.44% for Adani Enterprises Ltd.; from 4.92% to 2.69% for Adani Transmission Ltd.; and from 2.65% to 2% for Adani Green Energy Ltd., according to the disclosures reviewed by BQ Prime.