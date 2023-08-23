Adani Group Ebitda Rises 42% To All-Time High In Q1

The group released updates on the portfolio companies.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The operational capacity increased by 43% to 8,316 MW. This included 1,750 MW of solar-wind hybrid, 212 MW of solar and 554 MW from wind power plants. The solar portfolio’s capacity utilisation improved by 40 basis points year-on-year to 26.9%. The wind portfolio’s capacity utilisation reduced 830 basis points to 38.7% during the quarter. The utilisation rate rose to 47% for hybrid portfolio.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

The company's total transmission network rose to 19,778 circuit kilometres on addition of 550 circuit km. It sale of power units increased by 7.61% year-on-year in Q1 to 2,754 million units.

During the quarter, the company received letter of agreement for three smart metering projects catering to 9 million consumers in Andhra Pradesh through 2.7 million smart meters.

Adani Gas Ltd.

The city gas unit added seven CNG stations, taking the total to 467 at the end of the quarter. It installed 141 EV charging points across multiple strategic locations.

The total number of homes served through PNG (piped natural gas) increased by 1.24 lakh, catering to more than 7 lakh households.

CNG volumes increased by 18% over a year earlier in the first quarter on account of increased network and reduction in CNG prices. PNG volumes decreased by 6% on lower offtake by consumers due to alternative fuel prices.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd.

The group saw its port business clock the highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 metric million tonnes, a jump of 12% over last year. It increased the market share increased by 200 basis points in the quarter to 26%.

Domestic cargo volumes rose 8% year-on-year, growing at three times industry growth. During the quarter, it concluded Myanmar asset sale and acquisition of the Karaikal Port. It also concluded the tender of $130 million buyback of outstanding debt.

Adani Power Ltd.

The power utility company commissioned two units totalling 1,600 MW of the Godda ultra supercritical power plant. Sale of power units rose 7% year-on-year to 17.49 billion units.

Consolidated plant load factor for the quarter improved to 60.1% in Q1 against 58.6% compared to a year earlier.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

The FMCG company saw volumes rise 25% crossing 1.49 MMT. Food and FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 1,100 crore, a 28% year-on-year growth.

Adani Cement Business – Ambuja and ACC

The sales volume increased 9% sequentially to 15.4 million tonnes.

Ebitda per tonne for the cement business rose 16% sequentially to Rs 1,253, led by operational and cost efficiencies and synergies.