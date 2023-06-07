Adani Group Continues Its ESG Initiatives In FY23
Adani Ports & SEZ targets 100% renewable energy mix in the electricity consumption by the fiscal 2025.
The Adani Group continued its efforts towards environmental, social and corporate governance goals for its listed portfolio companies in the fiscal 2022-23.
The airports arm of the group has converted all company-owned vehicles from diesel to electric across all its operational sites. It also reduced operational emissions by 44%, the Gautam Adani-owned group said in a statement on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd., achieved a 30.04% renewable power mix, the statement said. It also targets a 60% share of renewable power procurement by the 2027 financial year.
The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. focused on establishing "diverse" new businesses and has pledged to grow 100-million trees by 2030. It is the largest 1t.org pledge in India so far and is amongst the most ambitious corporate pledges globally. 1t.org is the part of the World Economic Forum's work to accelerate nature-based solutions in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. targets 100% renewable energy mix in the electricity consumption by the 2025 fiscal, along with 50% reduction in energy intensity and 60% reduction in emission intensity.
Adani Power
The water intensity performance of Adani Power Ltd. for the 2023 fiscal is 2.31 m3/megawatt hour, which is 34% lower than Statuary limit for hinterland plants (3.50 m3/MWh) and 7.6 % lower than stretched internal target of 2.50 m3/MWh.
It achieved ash utilisation of 94.1%.
Seven out of nine Adani Power operating locations certified with SUP-free certification; Adani Power (Jharkhand) and Mahan Energen target to be free of single-use plastic in FY24.
Adani Total Gas
Rooftop solar capacity of 870 kilowatt installed in 50 sites. Captive solar plant is being explored in the 2024 fiscal.
It has set up Adani Total Energies E-Mobility to set up EV charging stations.
Adani Total Gas Ltd. has set up 104 charging points and is on track to install over 4,000 EV charging points by 2024.
Ambuja Cements
Thermal substitution rate has been improved from 6.62% to 7.34% during January-March 2022, by maximising the usage of alternative fuels and launching of 'Geoclean'.
Commissioned 38.4 MW of waste heat recovery system across plants.
Specific electrical energy has been reduced by 1.31% year-on-year in January to March quarter by taking various energy-efficient measures.
Adani Wilmar
Efforts towards reducing water waste with zero liquid discharge installed at nine major plants (2,900 kilolitre per day). ZLD ensures recovery and reuse of water.
Introduction of 98% recyclable packaging.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.