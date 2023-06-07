Adani Group Continues Its ESG Initiatives In FY23

The Adani Group continued its efforts towards environmental, social and corporate governance goals for its listed portfolio companies in the fiscal 2022-23.

The airports arm of the group has converted all company-owned vehicles from diesel to electric across all its operational sites. It also reduced operational emissions by 44%, the Gautam Adani-owned group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Transmission Ltd., achieved a 30.04% renewable power mix, the statement said. It also targets a 60% share of renewable power procurement by the 2027 financial year.

The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. focused on establishing "diverse" new businesses and has pledged to grow 100-million trees by 2030. It is the largest 1t.org pledge in India so far and is amongst the most ambitious corporate pledges globally. 1t.org is the part of the World Economic Forum's work to accelerate nature-based solutions in support of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030).

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. targets 100% renewable energy mix in the electricity consumption by the 2025 fiscal, along with 50% reduction in energy intensity and 60% reduction in emission intensity.