Adani Group Clarifies On Reports Of U.S. SEC Investigation
Not aware of any subpoena to the U.S. investors, says the group.
The Adani Group has clarified that it is not aware of any U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny, after a report said that the regulator has sent inquiries to institutional investors on representation made by the conglomerate after the Hindenburg Research report.
“We are not aware of any subpoena to the U.S. investors. All of our disclosures are a matter of public record,” the group said in a disclosure. “It is routine that various regulators will seek access to public material in an easy and referenceable manner.”
The Adani portfolio companies and its businesses have acted according to the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate, it said
The Supreme Court-appointed expert committee report also states that the Adani Group has taken mitigation measures, such as paring down debt and fresh infusion, which led to increase in investor confidence, the disclosure said.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining certain aspects and their queries are being responded to by Adani entities, the disclosure said. “We request to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Hon'ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings.”
The Adani Group “operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all applicable laws and regulations”, it said.
Bond Issuances
Some of the Adani Group’s listed companies and subsidiaries have issued bonds in the global capital market, which are listed on the Singapore Exchange.
Six group companies—Ambuja Cements Ltd., ACC Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd, New Delhi Television Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd.—are purely domestic issuers and listed on the Indian exchanges.
Four companies—including Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd.—issue global capital market paper, with only Adani Ports being a corporate issuer, the group said.
Adani Green has one instrument issued on a corporate basis, while all others are restricted group issuances.
Most of the bond issuances of Adani companies are under the Regulation S and 144A and Regulation D. Almost all the bonds (non-regulation D) are listed on SGX and/or India.
These bonds have been raised under the external commercial borrowing guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, in the form of non-convertible debentures and are subject to stringent extant ECB rules and regulations, the group said.
The offering circulars for these bonds contain full and complete disclosures, it said. “Further, post-issuance disclosures/filings are made, as per applicable relevant regulatory requirements, in a timely manner, consistent with the covenant package.”
