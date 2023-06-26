Adani Group Clarifies On Reports Of U.S. SEC Investigation

The Adani Group has clarified that it is not aware of any U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny, after a report said that the regulator has sent inquiries to institutional investors on representation made by the conglomerate after the Hindenburg Research report.

“We are not aware of any subpoena to the U.S. investors. All of our disclosures are a matter of public record,” the group said in a disclosure. “It is routine that various regulators will seek access to public material in an easy and referenceable manner.”

The Adani portfolio companies and its businesses have acted according to the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate, it said

The Supreme Court-appointed expert committee report also states that the Adani Group has taken mitigation measures, such as paring down debt and fresh infusion, which led to increase in investor confidence, the disclosure said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is examining certain aspects and their queries are being responded to by Adani entities, the disclosure said. “We request to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Hon'ble Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings.”

The Adani Group “operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all applicable laws and regulations”, it said.