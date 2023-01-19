Adani Group CFO On FPO, Future Listings And Sector Forays

Adani Enterprises Ltd. opted for a follow-on public offering instead of raising funds via other instruments due to two reasons, according to Adani Group's Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh.

"Firstly, we wanted to expand the shareholder register, to bring in new shareholders. An FPO allows us to increase the participation of the common Indian. It allows them to be a part of the wealth creation that Adani Enterprises is taking. It's important for our founder to reach as many people as we can," Singh said at a press conference a day after the company filed its red herring prospectus for the offer.

The FPO is "purely an action to facilitate the emergence of infrastructure and energy companies from Adani Enterprises", he said.

"Our fundraising today is a part of the 2015-16 capital management plan. Today, it is public markets; prior to this, fundraising was from strategic investors."

According to him, the company raises capital based on the requirement of the business.

"We can't make decisions based on short-term volatility aspects. We are not trying to maximise each market situation. Since 2015-16, we have raised capital based on business needs. We aim for long-term capital creation," he said.

There may also be some investors who have a specific mandate, Singh said. "Our obligation remains to our society because this is where we make our significant wealth. No investor should expect us to abandon the core interest of the society. We can be as good as India is."

Singh mentioned that "some of the mutual fund industry has missed the wealth creation of Adani firms".

"We are at fault that we could not reach out to them. We will reach out to them to make them understand the group."

On the Adani Group's exposure to coal amid rising concerns on ESG governance, Singh said all portfolio firms are credit-rated in line with sovereign ratings. "Our companies are rated high on ESG," he said.