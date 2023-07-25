Adani Group Adds Rs 50,606 Crore In Investor Wealth In A Day

BQPrimeBusiness NewsAdani Group Adds Rs 50,606 Crore In Investor Wealth In A Day
Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and New Delhi Television Ltd. hit the upper circuit limits.

25 Jul 2023, 7:39 PM IST
The Adani Group logo is seen on the facade of one of its buildings in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Amit Dave/Reuters)

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's market capitalisation increased by Rs 50,606 crore in value on Tuesday.

The overall market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group companies stood at around Rs 10.6 lakh crore, as against Rs 10.1 lakh crore on Monday, the group said in a statement. It added a "staggering Rs 50,606 crore to its market capitalisation, bringing a windfall gain for its shareholders".

Leading the pack were Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., and New Delhi Television Ltd., all of which hit the upper circuit limits.

Adani Green Energy surged 10%, followed by Adani Power Ltd., which rose 9.3%.

The group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd., saw a 2% increase, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 2,81,198 crore.

The recent surge in market value reflects the various investor confidence-building measures that the group implemented after the Hindenburg report.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

