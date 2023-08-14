Adani Green's Unit Appeals Against Tax Demand

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s subsidiary, Adani Energy Holding, has filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

The matter relates to AY2017-18, where the Income Tax Department computed capital gains on the transfer of equity shares in an internal restructuring scheme, according to an exchange filing.

The cost of acquisition of these shares for the purpose of the transaction was considered as nil, it said.

The expected financial implication, if any, due to compensation or penalty could be Rs 72.16 crore, according to it.

Last week, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund's arm INQ Holding LLC bought a 2.7% stake for Rs 3,920 crore in Adani Green Energy. In a bulk deal, INQ Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, bought 4.26 crore shares in the Adani Group company at Rs 920 apiece, according to BSE data.