Adani Green's Mundra Solar Energy Gets Approval For Solar PV Plant

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s associate company, Mundra Solar Energy Ltd., has received approval for its solar photovoltaic plant from the Solar Energy Corp. of India.

The renewables arm of the Adani Group received the commercial operational date certificate from SECI for solar PV cells and solar PV modules manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat, according to a filing to the stock exchanges.

The plant has capacity of 2 GW per annum, the release said.