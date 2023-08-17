Adani Green's Mundra Solar Energy Gets Approval For Solar PV Plant
The plant has capacity of 2 GW per annum.
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s associate company, Mundra Solar Energy Ltd., has received approval for its solar photovoltaic plant from the Solar Energy Corp. of India.
The renewables arm of the Adani Group received the commercial operational date certificate from SECI for solar PV cells and solar PV modules manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat, according to a filing to the stock exchanges.
The plant has capacity of 2 GW per annum, the release said.
Adani Green holds 26% stake in Mundra Solar through its subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd., it said.
This manufacturing facility at Mundra has been established as a part of manufacturing-linked tender awarded to Adani Renewable Energy.
The company is setting up 8 GW of solar power generation projects, the filing said.
