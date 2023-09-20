Adani Green Signs Binding Pact With TotalEnergies For Fresh $300 Million Investment
The Adani group company approved a term sheet to form a new 50:50 joint venture with Total.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. has signed a binding agreement for a fresh $300 million investment from TotalEnergies SE.
The Adani group company approved a term sheet to form a new 50:50 joint venture with Total, either directly or through its affiliates, and change certain terms of its investment in Adani Green Energy Twenty-Three Ltd., an existing equal partnership, according to an exchange filing.
The new JV will house 1,050 megawatts of alternating current portfolio, comprising a mix of operational (300 MWac), under-construction (500 MWac) and under development assets (250 MWac) of solar and wind power, it said.
Total, through its affiliate entities, holds about 19.75% in Adani Green. The The transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL 35701vvc2has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.