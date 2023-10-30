Adani Green Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 149%

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s consolidated profit surged 149% year-on-year in the quarter ended September.

The company's second quarter consolidated net profit rose to Rs 371 crore as compared with Rs 149 crore over the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Adani Green Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 40.2% at Rs 2,220 crore.

Ebitda up 96.2% at Rs 1,699 crore.

Margin at 76.5% vs 54.7%.

Net profit up 149% at Rs 371 crore.

According to the company, the robust growth in revenue, operating income and cash profit was primarily driven by capacity addition of 1,592 MW over the last one year and improved capacity utilisation factor.

The consistent industry-leading Ebitda margin is driven by operations and maintenance practices, enabling it to achieve higher electricity generation at lower O&M cost, it said.

The net debt-to-run rate Ebitda stood at 4.99 times as of September 2023 as compared with 5.9 times a year ago. The ratio continues to be well within the stipulated covenant of 7.5 times for holding company bond.

"The performance improvement across the board is the result of our team’s relentless efforts. In pursuit of our next milestone to create the largest RE cluster in the world in Khavda, Gujarat," said Amit Singh, chief executive officer of Adani Green Energy.

According to the official, they have already deployed workforce of 5,000 plus at the site. They will install the most advanced Topcon solar modules as well as India’s largest and one of the most efficient 5.2 MW wind turbine at the site, which will allow the company to achieve the lowest levelised cost of energy, he said.

“Looking ahead, we aim to augment automation in our operations and make every decision even more intelligence-driven through extensive digitalization and AI/ML integration.”

Shares of Adani Green Energy were up 5.09% on the BSE, as compared with a 0.53% increase in the benchmark Sensex.