Adani Green Energy's Unit Commissions 150 MW Solar Power Project At Bikaner

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two Private Ltd. has completed the commissioning of entire 150 MW solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The project commissioned as independent power producer for sale to third parties or on power exchanges.

Adani Green Energy's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,404 MW, according to the exchange filing on Saturday.

"This places Adani Green Energy's total renewable portfolio well on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030", the filing said.

Shares of Adani Green Energy closed 0.15% higher at Rs 960.75 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 0.55% advance in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.